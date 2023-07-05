First Friday Art Walk scheduled

The first Friday of July is just days away, and that means it's time for the First Friday Art Walk.
The event three new shows at Art Space Vincennes, Open Gallery, and Northwest Territory Art Guild Gallery. The event will be 5-8 p.m. this Friday, July 7.
Art Space Vincennes LLC, 521 Main will introduce the time the boy lived, figurative ceramic sculpture by Taehoon Kim. Originally from Korea, Kim came to the US to study
at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where he earned a second MFA degree in ceramics. He now lives and works in Chicago.
His pieces have a playful demeanor, and show connections with Korean anime, primitive art and folk art. They however also carry a deeper emotional message, reflecting the inner turmoil that can lie beneath a cheerful
exterior. Kim's previous work as a painter led to the brilliant color that enlivens these figures.
Unframed but matted photographs by Carol Messer and Tom Bartholomew will also be present in the gallery print bins.