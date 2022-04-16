First-ever Sullivan internship program set to kick off soon!

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - School will be over for the summer before you know it and the city of Sullivan has something exciting for a few lucky students this year.
The City of Sullivan is now taking applications for its first-ever summer internship program. Starting in June your high school or college-age student could find themselves heavily involved in the community.
Sullivan's Mayor Clint Lamb says this is something that's been in the works for a while now.
"We've talked many, many times before over the last 10 years that the people of your community, that's really what's important and what greater asset do we have than our young people, our young talent," he said.
Mayor Lamb says this is a great opportunity to set your child up for greatness.
"We want them to be those productive citizens," he said. "We want them to be a future mayor, a future county commissioner, a future school teacher, a future community leader, maybe a business owner or an entrepreneur. One of these days they're going to be coaching little league and they're going to be coaching soccer and these things."
He adds that they won't be doing ordinary activities, but instead will get a front-row seat at all of the duties a mayor does.
"This isn't just a typical intern that runs and gets coffee for the mayor or goes and runs errands, this person is going to work side by side or these individuals are going to work side by side, hand in hand with the mayor," he said. "They're going to be part of all high-level discussions or something as simple as going out to have coffee with some of the residents."
Right now, the City of Sullivan has several big projects going on. This includes the new city pool and Lovers Lane. The mayor says interns could have an opportunity to help out here too. He says the summer internship will last two months.
"It kicks off on June 1, 2022 and it's going to run 60 days until August 1, so they can go back to school," he said. "We're going to pick two and each one of those individuals are going to get a chance to earn up to a $1000 stipend for their time put in with the city this summer."
If you're interested in this position, you can drop off your resume, cover letter, and a reference list to the Sullivan City Hall. That's 32 North Court Street.