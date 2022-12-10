First-ever "Hope Drive" is overwhelming success

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A first-of-its-kind event in Linton was an overwhelming success on Saturday! It was all about giving back to the community and remembering loved ones.
Linton Beauty College partnered with Madi's Hope Foundation to make it happen! Madi passed away from cancer when she was just 17 years old. This foundation was her vision.
All of the proceeds from the appointments go to helping children and families this Christmas.
Madi's best friend says events like this help keep her memory alive.
"To be here for Madi and to know that she is proud of us for doing this. It makes everybody feel good I think," Madi's best friend Chloe Gentry said.
Folks could also bring in donations -- including canned goods, toys, and winter clothing. They go to God's Safe Haven to be distributed.
The event brought in just under $2,000!
You can see Madi's story here.