First-ever "Feztival of Trees" aims to spruce up your holiday décor

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) Are you Looking to spruce up your Christmas decorations? A new event making its debut in Terre Haute aims to help with that!

The Zorah Shrine is presenting its first annual Feztival of Trees! The event is Nov. 19 through Nov. 26.

Feztival of Trees

Fifty-six fully decorated artificial Christmas trees donated by local businesses and organizations will be raffled off to the public. Each tree will have its own drawing. The winner gets the tree and the gifts that come with it.

There will also be various holiday activities and pictures with Santa.

Organizers say they are very excited to bring a festive event like this to the community!

"Bringing the family out and just having good family fun...bringing back the Christmas spirit," Oriental Guide Brad Bole said.

Admission is $2 and kids 12 and under are free.

Winners will be contacted on Nov. 27.

The hours are listed below:

  • Saturday 11/19: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday 11/20: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday 11/21: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday 11/22: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday 11/23: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday 11/25: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday 11/26: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For all questions please call The Zorah Shrine Temple at (612)232-8282

