First day of spring celebrations are underway at 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This local business is getting the community outside to celebrate. That's because it's the first day of Spring! But not only that, but Sunday is also International Day of Happiness.
Studio 12 in Terre Haute hosted a fun outdoor based celebration for everyone to enjoy. Kids spent time coloring and decorating the sidewalks all over the 12 Points neighborhood.
The goal was to encourage people of all ages to spread color and happiness throughout the town. Additionally, the local shop debuted their brand new Italian Cream Sodas for the special occasion.
The owners say they hope to make this an annual tradition!