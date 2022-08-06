First big fundraiser underway to help provide housing for homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of Homeless veterans are living on the streets throughout the Wabash Valley. But now, with the help of the local community, more veterans will finally have a place to call home.
The Terre Haute Association of Realtors (THAAR) hosted the first big fundraiser for the Tiny Homes project this weekend and it saw a huge success with a completely sold out audience!
Hundreds of local s came out to enjoy “5 Comedians for a Cause,” a comedy show for all to enjoy.
Saturday’s fundraiser will help build six new homes for the new veterans village on 23rd and Maple in Terre Haute.
Organizers say it is so important to help those who served our country.
"This is for our homeless veterans," Tami Kolodziej with the Terre Haute Association of Realtors said. "There are approximately 125 homeless veterans in our area alone. They need this step up instead of just a hand out, and that's what this is going to offer them. It's going to offer them a home. A place where they can have a mailbox, a couch, etc."
