First annual "Scooters For Hooters" event held for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and local events like "Scooters for Hooters" are raising money for the cause.
Cannonball Harley Davidson hosted the first annual "Scooters For Hooters" event on Saturday. Motorcyclists from around the Wabash Valley gathered to raise money and awareness for the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors organization.
Local survivors gathered at the event to speak about what it means to them.
'It means a whole lot," Brenda Miller said. "They are raising money for us to be able to get and pay for mammograms for people who cannot afford it."
According to experts, nearly one in every eight women will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. For women in the United States, breast cancer death rates are higher than any other form of cancer.
As of January 2022, there are more than 3.8 billion women with a history of breast cancer in the United States.
Mary Umphries, another local survivor, says their goal as a group is to make sure nobody is alone.
"As a survivor group, our goal is that no breast cancer patient should suffer alone," she said.
Miller mentioned that while this is the first year of the event, she hopes to continue this for years to come.
"Yeah, I would like to see them continue this year after year," she said. "That would be fantastic because it'll probably get bigger and better every year."