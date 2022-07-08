Firefighters fighting the heat while doing their jobs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters have to battle the heat long before they ever get to the scene of a fire. Their battle with the heat begins as soon as they put their protective gear on.
Firefighters can carry anywhere from 70-to-100 pounds of extra weight at any given time while trying to put on a fire.
Their gear does a great job of keeping heat out, but it also does a great job of keeping their body heat in.
Cooling packs are an option but most firefighters choose to not use them in order to be a agile as possible while battling blazing flames.
Heat strokes and heat exhaustion are among the many common heat related health risks fire services face every day.
Local training chief Shane Husband explained that there are many ways to stay safe but one stands out above the rest.
"The most important thing is for firefighters to stay hydrated," he said. "Anytime they [firefighters] are on shift you'll always see them carrying around a bottle of water."
Terre Haute fire department firefighter Kameron Silcock explained that they are all aware of the heat, but at the end of the day it doesn't matter.
"Yeah we all notice it as soon as we do it, but we still know we have a job to do so you just go and do it," he said. "We don't get to take a day off because it is hot outside."