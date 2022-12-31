Firefighters battle massive fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The Evansville Fire Department has multiple crews on the scene of a large structure fire at a commercial building north of downtown.
Dispatch has sent out a 2-alarm call for the fire after 10:30am Saturday for the building on North Garvin Street near East Tennessee Street.
Division Chief Mike Larson gave an update, saying the fire is now considered a four-alarm fire.
Multiple agencies are assisting firefighters at this time.
According to Larson, ATF is on scene and will take over the investigation into the cause once the flames are put out. State fire marshals will have a team at the scene starting Monday
Tri-State Towing and Recovery moved around a dozen semi-trailer that had 40,000 pounds of plastic pellets away from the scene.
American Red Cross will stay on scene, heading into overnight, to provide food and water to firefighters.
Division Chief Mike Larson also says due to the smoke, Evansville should expect to see smoke in the area for the next couple of days. He warns the smoke isn't healthy to breathe.
Residents living near the fire, especially those with respiratory issues, should make sure doors and windows are properly sealed.