Firefighters battle large brush fire overnight in West Terre Haute

  Updated
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Multiple firefighter crews battled a large brush fire overnight. 

It happened along US Highway 40. Riley, Honey Creek, Terre Haute, Shepardsville and Sugar Creek fire departments responded to the fire. 

A News10 photographer was on the scene. They said water tanks were being refilled multiple times and a gurney was on standby. 

All westbound traffic was being diverted onto Darwin Road and Interstate 70. 

We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

