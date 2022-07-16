Firefighters battle large brush fire overnight in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Multiple firefighter crews battled a large brush fire overnight.
It happened along US Highway 40. Riley, Honey Creek, Terre Haute, Shepardsville and Sugar Creek fire departments responded to the fire.
A News10 photographer was on the scene. They said water tanks were being refilled multiple times and a gurney was on standby.
All westbound traffic was being diverted onto Darwin Road and Interstate 70.
We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.