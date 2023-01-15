Firefighter falls through floor while battling apartment fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute firefighter was sent to the hospital after responding to an apartment fire call.
The fire happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday at 2302 Locust Street. The two-story building contained seven apartments.
THFD Chief Bill Berry said crews found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived. A person was also visible on the roof of the building.
Firefighters rescued the person, who was unharmed, from the roof.
Berry said as firefighters battled the blaze inside, one fell through the second story floor, prompting a mayday call.
Other firefighters were able to pull that firefighter back up through the hole.
Berry said the firefighter who fell was taken to the emergency room for evaluation.
THFD called in cadaver dogs as a precaution because of the "hoarder-type" conditions that were in part of the building and due to the amount of people known to live in the apartments, Berry said.
The fire was under control within the first hour, but firefighters were still on-scene as of 11:30 a.m.
Berry said the call came during a shift change, so both shifts responded.
"I want to let the public know how dedicated and professional our [firefighters] are," Berry wrote in a press release. "Having our brothers and sisters of this department stay after a 24-hour shift to assist with the oncoming shift helped save lives today."
Original Story:
The Terre Haute Fire Department is working to put out an apartment fire.
It's happening in the area of Locust Street between 19th and 25th streets.
Fire Chief Bill Berry is asking people to avoid the area.
Details are few at this time, but Berry says the building is a multi-occupancy apartment.
We will provide updates as they become available.