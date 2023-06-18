Fire destroys West Terre Haute bar

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters have spent multiple hours battling a fire that broke out at a West Terre Haute bar Sunday evening.
The two-story building is located at the corner of 3rd Street and West Paris Avenue. It houses Coleman's Corner Bar and Grill on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.
Sugar Creek Fire Department Chief Darrick Scott told News 10 multiple fire crews were called to fight the flames and help transport water.
As of 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Scott said the building is starting to collapse.
Everyone made it out of the structure, and Scott said there have been no injuries.
First responders are asking everyone to avoid the area. Firefighters expect to be at the scene into the night.
Scott said firefighters haven't been able to get into the building to try to determine a cause.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.