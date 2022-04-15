 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Hazleton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest early this weekend.  The Wabash River near
Montezuma should crest Saturday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fire department brings back fundraisers with a pancake breakfast and fish fry

  • Updated
  • 0
Fish Fry

Fish Fry

 Editor

CLAREMONT, Ill. (WTHI) - Before you walk in the door of the Claremont-Bonpas fire department you'll already smell dinner cooking. The fryers fired up before lunch Friday. It's been a long time since they've been up and going.

These fundraisers bring in thousands of dollars for the department. The district has enough money to run the department. But without these dinners, they don't have enough for extra equipment for firefighters.

In 2021 the department didn't hold any fish frys or breakfasts for the community. That was due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. In 2020 the department had already purchased the goods for the planned fundraisers. So the typically packed firehouse turned into a drive-thru.

This weekend the department is back in full force with a fish fry Friday night and a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning. Bringing money in for the volunteer department but also bringing the community together.

Ted Marshall with the Claremont-Bonpas fire district says "For two years now I bet you I've had two hundred people ask when we're having our next fish fry. So the community is excited. We're excited. We've got a lot of good help here that is going to be helping us today."

