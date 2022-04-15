Fire department brings back fundraisers with a pancake breakfast and fish fry

CLAREMONT, Ill. (WTHI) - Before you walk in the door of the Claremont-Bonpas fire department you'll already smell dinner cooking. The fryers fired up before lunch Friday. It's been a long time since they've been up and going.
These fundraisers bring in thousands of dollars for the department. The district has enough money to run the department. But without these dinners, they don't have enough for extra equipment for firefighters.
In 2021 the department didn't hold any fish frys or breakfasts for the community. That was due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. In 2020 the department had already purchased the goods for the planned fundraisers. So the typically packed firehouse turned into a drive-thru.
This weekend the department is back in full force with a fish fry Friday night and a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning. Bringing money in for the volunteer department but also bringing the community together.
Ted Marshall with the Claremont-Bonpas fire district says "For two years now I bet you I've had two hundred people ask when we're having our next fish fry. So the community is excited. We're excited. We've got a lot of good help here that is going to be helping us today."