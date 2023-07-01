Fire crews rescue driver in Marshall after crash into creek

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There were some tense moments during a Saturday morning water rescue in Clark County, Illinois.
Just before 8:00, fire crews from Marshall were called to Weaver Road, between Thompson Road and Mackie Road. They received reports that a car was overturned in the water, and the driver was trapped.
They initially thought the car was overturned in Big Creek, which officials say is extremely full. The driver actually flipped into a smaller creek.
Fire crews found the driver sitting on top of their car uninjured.
The fire department in Marshall called in Sugar Creek's Fire and Rescue team to help the driver.