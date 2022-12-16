Finish up your holiday shopping at the last vendor fair of the year over at the Meadows

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to finish up your holiday shopping, and this year more folks are using their Christmas lists to support small businesses.
The last local vendor fair of the year will take place this Saturday at the Meadows Shopping Mall. The goal is to encourage more people to continue prioritizing shopping locally this holiday season.
Christine Blaker is one of many small business owners preparing for this weekend's vendor fair. She says this holiday shopping season has been different from others, but in a good way.
"I have so many people coming in and saying, 'I am shopping local and I have decided to shop local,'" Christine Niemeyer, the owner of Lili Pad Unique Gifts & Apparel and one of the event organizers, said. "I think more and more people are seeing the [importance of shopping local] and understanding what it means."
And you have a chance to do just that this weekend.
The vendor fair will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Meadows on Saturday.
A record-breaking 100 vendors will be there showcasing their unique products to the community.
Blaker says it's a great time for the whole family to come out and finish up their holiday shopping!
"The community is supporting this so much," she said. "I think a lot of people like that they can come in, do all of their shopping, stop and have some pie, then go shop some more and have some lunch. It is an all day affair."
Santa Clause will also be making a special appearance this weekend too.