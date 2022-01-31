 Skip to main content
Find out why Terre Haute was previously referred to as Sin City - One new exhibit makes its debut in Vigo County History Center

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know that Terre Haute was previously referred to as Sin City?

Well, one new exhibit coming to the Vigo County History Center has all you need to know about our inglorious past. It's called "Vice and Virtue in Vigo County."

The display will feature the history behind Terre Haute's previous label, and walk visitors through the shadows of the Red Lights District.

It will cover the story of crime, corruption, and reform in the Wabash Valley.

Following the opening, the history center will host a book signing by county historian and author, Tim Crumrin.

Organizers say it's important to recognize all points in history -- no matter how unpleasant they may be.

You have to take in all aspects of your history. This museum also tells you all the positive things about Terre Haute too. To just pretend it didn't happen....no -- that's not the way to do things," Crumrin said.

This exhibit is open now!

You can check it out at 929 Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.