Filling open positions is top concern for educators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Teacher shortages continue across the state of Indiana as the 2021-2022 school year ends.
President of the Indiana State Teachers Association, Keith Gambill, said these shortages continue to be the biggest problem for educators.
"There are almost 1,000 jobs open right now in Indiana schools," Gambill said. "That simply is unsustainable."
Gambill said this paired with the substitute teacher shortage, has created more headaches for those currently in the field. He said many teachers in the state no longer have planning periods, a time where teachers can work ahead for the week.
The shortages in education have reached the Wabash Valley. The Vigo County School Corporation said it has 50 openings for the next school year. Leaders said this was typical, but many of these openings are in several key areas.
"The high need areas that we see are Special ED," Katelynn Lieberman, District Spokesperson, said. "Which is something that has been a trend for years with us and science and CTE [Career Technical Education]."
Lieberman also said substitute teachers are always needed.
Also, looking ahead to next year, Gambill said many teachers will be bargaining contracts, which will hopefully give educators the pay and resources they need.
Lieberman said Vigo County Schools approved its new salary plan with steps in the fall and provides mental health resources for its staff.
She feels the school corporation is taking the right steps when it comes to supporting its employees.
"Certainly heading in the right direction," she said. "There's always opportunity for growth, so we'll continue that work."
Gambill said it's important for school districts to continue that support because the future of education depends on it.
"We need to make sure that we're creating an environment both for folks that want to go into it," he said. "And for folks to stay in the profession and creating an environment that's welcoming to students and families."
To see openings in the VCSC, click here.