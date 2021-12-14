Fifi's Lunch Box closing because of struggles caused by the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Fifi's lunch box in Terre Haute has made the difficult decision to close its restaurant for good. The business says the pandemic has created struggles that have been hard to overcome.
Fifi's lunchbox first opened in 2015 and has had loyal customers ever since. The restaurant's delicious comfort food kept customers coming back for more.
From its famous donut burger to the monster fries, or even desserts customers couldn't seem to get enough. Co-owner, Claudine Dollinger says she will miss seeing customers come through the doors.
"I had a person who drove from Pittsburgh just to have a Fifi's fix because they went to college here and this was one of their huge memories along with several other people that come here when they have track meets or swim meets or their kids were in school" says Dollinger.
The business struggled to stay above water in the midst of the pandemic. Sales plummeted and she was forced to lay off several employees. When COVID cases began to decrease, the business couldn't seem to find enough staff.
"We couldn't get bodies to fill the positions and when we did they would stay a week maybe two weeks. we were constantly training more people."
Dollinger says it is the right decision to close, but knows it is the right decision.
"We have had a lot of staff that have been with us since we've opened here. and a lot of friends and family that have become part of us and part of our business, but yeah it is definitely bitter-sweet. It's like our baby and now it's grown-up."
The restaurant's last day of operation will be on December 18th, 2021. Customers are encouraged to stop in for a bite to eat one last time. Click here to find the restaurant's menu and hours of operation.