Fiery crash kills one person, closes westbound lanes of I-70

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a fiery crash on Interstate 70 west of Marshall.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday at mile marker 139.
Illinois State Police said a semi failed to slow for stopped traffic and crashed into another semi. That semi then crashed into an SUV in front of it, and the SUV crashed into another semi.
The initial collision set the semi and trailer on fire. ISP said the driver of the semi that started the crash was fatally injured.
ISP identified the the driver who was killed as Nirvair Sandhu, 44, of Ontario, Canada.
Occupants of the second semi and the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Westbound traffic was being rerouted through Marshall and Illinois Route 1 while crews repaired the road.
The Clark County Sheriff said the interstate has been cleared and is now open.