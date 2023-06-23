 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Fiery crash kills one person, closes westbound lanes of I-70

  • Updated
  • 0
Semi fire on I-70

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a fiery crash on Interstate 70 west of Marshall.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday at mile marker 139.

Illinois State Police said a semi failed to slow for stopped traffic and crashed into another semi. That semi then crashed into an SUV in front of it, and the SUV crashed into another semi.

The initial collision set the semi and trailer on fire. ISP said the driver of the semi that started the crash was fatally injured.

ISP identified the the driver who was killed as Nirvair Sandhu, 44, of Ontario, Canada.

Occupants of the second semi and the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Westbound traffic was being rerouted through Marshall and Illinois Route 1 while crews repaired the road.

The Clark County Sheriff said the interstate has been cleared and is now open.

