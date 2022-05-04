 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and
locations in Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days, including today,
will lead to minor flooding along lower portions of the White River
and upper portions on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later
this week should keep portions of the White and Wabash above flood
stage through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 16.4 feet early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fewer than 1 in 5 US parents say they'll get Covid-19 vaccines for kids under 5 as soon as they can, survey finds

Fewer than 1 in 5 US parents say they'll get Covid-19 vaccines for kids under 5 as soon as they can, survey finds

Fewer than 1 in 5 US parents say they'll get Covid-19 vaccines for kids under 5 as soon as they can, survey finds.

 Ariana Dreshsler/AFP/Getty Images

US children under 5 are getting closer to authorized Covid-19 vaccines, but most parents may be reluctant to actually get them when they become available, a new survey found.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation's Vaccine Monitor survey, published Wednesday, only 18% of parents of children under 5 said they would vaccinate their child against Covid-19 as soon as a vaccine was available.

Nearly 40% of parents of young children said they would "wait and see" before vaccinating their child, 11% said they would get the vaccine only if required, and 27% said they would "definitely not" vaccinate their child against Covid-19.

More than half of parents in this age group said they "don't have enough information about the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines for children in this age group," compared with 34% of parents of children ages 5-11 and 25% of parents of children ages 12-17. About 13% of parents of young children said the US Food and Drug Administration's delay in authorizing a vaccine in this age group made them less confident about its safety, and 22% said it made them more confident.

There were similar findings among parents of older children. For the 5 to 11 age group, 39% of parents said their children were vaccinated, and 32% said their children would definitely not be vaccinated. Among parents of children 12 to 17, 56% said their kids had been vaccinated, and 31% said they definitely will not have their children vaccinated.

A majority of parents who took part in the survey also said they felt that their child was at least somewhat safe from Covid-19 while at school, but the answers varied by race.

More than 80% of parents surveyed said their child was very or somewhat safe in school. However, only a third of Black or Hispanic parents said they felt that their child was very safe, compared with 52% of White parents.

The survey found a "large shift" in school mask requirements, with the percentage of parents who said that their child was required to wear a mask at school falling from 69% in September to 16% in April.

"Parents who are Black or Hispanic are more than twice as likely as White parents to say their child usually wears a mask (70% vs. 26%) and five times as likely to say that most other students at their child's school wear masks (9% vs. 47%)," the report authors wrote.

