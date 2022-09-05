Few details as THPD executes search warrant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city.
It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant.
They would only say it's concerning an ongoing investigation. During that time police closed off that area to the public.
Witnesses tell News 10 they heard police use several flashbangs at a residence.
News 10 did not witness police take anyone in custody before they left. Police say they will release more information as the investigation allows.