Festival Latino kicks off this weekend in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have an evening full of entertainment, delicious food all while celebrating Knox County's Latino community.
The Wabash Valley Progressive's 5th annual Festival Latino kicks off this Saturday.
The free event runs from 4:00pm until 11:00pm at the Riverwalk in Downtown Vincennes.
There will be live mariachi music, a live salsa band and traditional dance by Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos. Food trucks and other vendors will also be present.
A fireworks show will be taking place after dark.
The event is completely funded by community members and businesses.
If you are interested in donating of volunteering with the Wabash Valley Progressives, you can visit there website here.
A complete list of events happening at Festival Latino can be seen below.