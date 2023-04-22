FEMA visits Sullivan County

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - One week ago, the Biden administration announced disaster relief assistance for 12 Indiana counties, including Sullivan County. On Saturday, FEMA was in the community going door-to-door to let the people of Sullivan know they are they for them when they need it most.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security, along with FEMA, were in the county to help those needing assistance. Their goal was to get community members registered.
Craig Browning is the federal spokesperson for FEMA. He explained why this is so important.
"We want to meet with them," he said. "We want to get them registered in the FEMA application process to be able to provide the assistance that they need."
As of Saturday, April 22, there have been 661 survivors registered for FEMA assistance. According to Browning, there has been $597,000 put in the hands of Hoosiers needing help.
Lauren Levine works with the DSA, or Disaster Survivor Assistance, and says going door to door is to find out the needs of the Sullivan community.
"We let them know we are here," she said. "We try to, whether they have registered or whether they need to register, see what their needs are. That is the most important thing."
Levine adds that what some people need most is just to have someone be there for them.
"They are devastated," she said. "They are traumatized and our job is to come in and hand hold in a certain respect. Being the voice of calm."
Browning says the support will continue until everyone in the area has been helped.
"Every little bit of compassion that we can provide in aid, along with the state and the multitude of volunteer agencies that have come together, has been incredible."