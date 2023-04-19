FEMA sends Disaster Survivor Assistance teams to Sullivan and Owen Counties to help tornado victims apply for relief

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting Wednesday, federal workers will be helping tornado survivors apply for relief.
Disaster survivor assistance teams from FEMA will be going door to door in Sullivan and Owen Counties.
The DSA's can help answer questions about the application process and get people access to other resources. There's no cost for this service.
If you need help, you don't have to wait for an agent to come to you.
You can get help online at this link or by calling 800-621-3362. You can also find information on the FEMA app.