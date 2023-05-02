FEMA announces May as building safety month

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - May is building safety month and this year FEMA is reinforcing the need for modern building methods. This is to ensure safety against hurricanes, floods, and in Sullivan Counties case, tornados.
Last week, FEMA opened their Disaster Recovery Center in Sullivan County following the storm that swept through just a month ago. This week, building safety month began. Laurie Smith-Kuypers is a FEMA outreach specialist and she explained why building modern homes is a necessary step, especially in Sullivan.
"A lot of people who have been through an event like this they want to prepare for the next time, right," she said. "So, preparedness is very important."
Smith-Kuypers says educating residents on building safety is more important than ever with the outbreak of tornados across the country.
"We want people to be aware that there are codes that communities and states can adopt to assure that building is being done correctly."
Up-to-date building codes ensure that your home is built using the latest practices and standards to protect them against natural disasters. To see what codes your community follows click here. FEMA representatives say they are in town to do more than just help people apply.
"We want them to know that, we are not only thinking about them, that we are going to give them guidance and push them in the right direction."