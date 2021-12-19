Fees are rising for the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife licenses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - For the first time since 2006, the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) has increased fees for hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses.
Commercial license fees also increase, some for the first time in more than 40 years.
The new license prices were determined by comparing license fees among other midwestern states and balancing the rising costs of resource management. The increased fees will become effective starting in April.
