Federal prison announces upcoming hiring event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex is looking to add more officers to its ranks.
Positions are open for more than 34 correctional officers.
The FCC is hosting a hiring event to help applicants create a resume and answer any questions about the job. Pay starts at $46,495 and goes up to $70,679.
You can attend the event on February 4 from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M.
The event takes place in the prison's front lobby, located at 4700 Bureau Rd. South in Terre Haute. You can also apply online at this link.