 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds this afternoon...

A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will
create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this
afternoon. This will lead to gusty winds. Winds of 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph will be expected this afternoon.
Shortly after sunset...winds will begin to diminish.

Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during
this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

Federal prison announces upcoming hiring event

  • 0
Inmate inside Terre Haute's federal prison found unresponsive, pronounced dead

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex is looking to add more officers to its ranks.

Positions are open for more than 34 correctional officers.

The FCC is hosting a hiring event to help applicants create a resume and answer any questions about the job. Pay starts at $46,495 and goes up to $70,679.

You can attend the event on February 4 from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M.

The event takes place in the prison's front lobby, located at 4700 Bureau Rd. South in Terre Haute. You can also apply online at this link.

Recommended for you