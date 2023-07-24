Federal officials ask for your input on Vincennes park improvements

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Park Service wants to hear from you about a local accessibility plan.
The agency is planning changes at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Vincennes.
A team has developed ideas for improving accessibility for key experiences within the park.
The areas highlighted include Patrick Henry Square, the memorial grounds, and the visitor center.
The changes include adjusted paths and ramps, new signs and improved restrooms.
You can submit your feedback about the plan right here.