Federal judge rules Air Force officer does not have to receive Covid-19 vaccine

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River and Tippecanoe River. .Rain, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight and continue through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts of over two inches are expected. This rainfall in addition to snow melt will lead to flooding along area rivers. Lowland and minor flooding is expected in most locations, with moderate flooding possible along parts of the upper Wabash. Another system early next week could lengthen the amount of time in flood and make the flooding worse than currently forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by late this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to 13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 23.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&