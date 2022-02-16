Federal judge rules Air Force officer does not have to receive Covid-19 vaccine

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Tippecanoe River.

.Rain, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight
and continue through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts of over two
inches are expected. This rainfall in addition to snow melt will
lead to flooding along area rivers. Lowland and minor flooding is
expected in most locations, with moderate flooding possible along
parts of the upper Wabash. Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and make the flooding worse
than currently forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow
evening to a crest of 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 23.6
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana

* WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely with locally higher
amounts possible. These amounts can lead to both areal and
river flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected through 4PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Federal judge rules Air Force officer does not have to receive Covid-19 vaccine

  • 0
Federal judge rules Air Force officer does not have to receive Covid-19 vaccine

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles in 2021.

 ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

A federal judge in Georgia ruled that an anonymous Air Force officer does not have to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, despite the military's vaccine mandate, because of her religious beliefs.

The judge ordered a preliminary injunction preventing the Defense Department and the Air Force from enforcing the military's vaccine mandate on the anonymous officer.

This is the first injunction that has blocked the military's vaccine mandate from being enforced on any individual active duty or reserve service member, the Thomas More Society, which is representing the officer, said in a release. In a separate federal case in Texas, a judge ruled that a group of Navy SEALs who claimed a religious exemption from the vaccine could not face adverse action from the Navy.

The anonymous officer in the Georgia case said that the vaccine mandate violated her religious beliefs. She applied for a religious exemption in the fall of 2021 before the Air Force's vaccine deadline, but her request was denied. She appealed the decision, but her appeal was denied as well. She was given three days to decide if she would get the vaccine or apply for early retirement. She chose early retirement, according to court documents.

The officer has been in the military for 25 years and is currently a member of the Air Force Reserves, the court documents state.

Judge Tilman Self ruled that the vaccine mandate did violate the officer's religious freedoms.

"What real interest can our military leaders have in furthering a requirement that violates the very document they swore to support and defend?" Self wrote in his order.

"All Americans, especially the Court, want our country to maintain a military force that is powerful enough to thoroughly destroy any enemy who dares to challenge it. However, we also want a military force strong enough to respect and protect its service members' constitutional and statutory religious rights," Self wrote. "This ruling ensures our armed services continue to accomplish both."

The Defense Department has said the military's vaccine mandate is essential to maintain readiness of US troops. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in his initial memo to service members when the mandate was put in place in August that the "health and readiness of our force is critical to America's defense."

The Department of the Air Force is aware of the ruling and will abide by the court's order "until the matter is legally resolved," Air Force spokesperson Laurel Tingley told CNN in a statement.

While the ruling only applies to the one officer who filed the lawsuit, the order in her favor could encourage other challenges to the mandate.

The Air Force has granted 3,256 exemptions to the military vaccine mandate as of Monday, according to Department of the Air Force data. Eight religious exemptions have been approved, 2,664 are pending and 3,381 religious exemptions have been denied, according to the data. There are an additional 869 religious exemptions pending appeal, one appeal approved and 536 exemptions denied on appeal.

Out of the total Air Force, including active duty, reserve and Air Force National Guard members, 96.1% are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 14, according to the data.

