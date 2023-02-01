Federal grant to support early education in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Federal grant money will be used in Illinois to support the early care and education system in the state, with the goal of strengthening services for English learners and children with disabilities.
The Preschool Development Grants Birth through Five aims to prepare all of Illinois’ youngest learners for success before kindergarten and beyond. The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Human Services will administer the grant.
Projects include an initiative to improve the capacity of community-based early learning providers to identify and serve English learners. Community-based providers do not have to follow the same requirements as their public school counterparts, leading to gaps in identification and services across programs.
The project will provide training for community-based early learning providers to interview families and administer language screeners, as appropriate, and will deploy a team of consultants to conduct screening services on site when needed.
“Early childhood is a crucial time in a child’s development that builds the foundation for years of learning to come, and all children deserve access to the learning supports and opportunities they need to thrive regardless of zip code or family finances,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m glad that President Biden and I share a commitment to uplifting our youngest and most in-need learners with grants like this one, and I know the Illinois State Board of Education will put this money to use meeting families and children where they are.”
The grant will support the identification of programmatic gaps and solutions to better support and strengthen the early childhood workforce.