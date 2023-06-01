Federal Coffee and Terre Foods Cooperative Market hosting Field to Fork Experience

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- You can dine out for a good cause Friday.
Federal Coffee and the Terre Foods Cooperative Market is hosting its "Field to Fork Experience."
Guests will be treated to a four-course meal prepared by chef Kris Kraut. Wine pairings will also be served.
The event is at Federal Coffee and Fine Foods located along Wabash Avenue.
The collaboration is happening to hopefully provide the 12 Points area with a grocery store.
"It will be a beautiful meal at the Federal," Jim Speer with Terre Foods Cooperative said. "It's $100 a seat, and it's a fundraiser for Terre Foods. So, some of that money comes in to help Terre Foods open."
