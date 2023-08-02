Federal agencies call for drugmakers to increase production of ADHD medication

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Federal agencies are calling on drugmakers to boost the manufacturing of prescription stimulants.
Last fall, the FDA announced a shortage of Adderall, a common treatment for ADHD. The shortage was expected to last only a few months but continues to be an issue nearly a year later.
Experts cite the major factors causing this problem as being a surge in prescriptions and manufacturing delays.
The FDA and the DEA released a letter Tuesday urging healthcare providers to monitor their prescribing practices.
According to the CDC, the demand for prescription stimulants surged during the Covid-19 pandemic.