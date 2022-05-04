 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days will lead to minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this week should keep
portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 13.4 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall to 13.3 feet and begin
rising again early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise above
flood stage early Friday morning and continue to rise to 17.1
feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fed raises interest rates by half a percentage point

  • 0
Fed raises interest rates by half a percentage point

For the first time in 22 years the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a half-percentage point, part of a series of aggressive moves it's anticipated to make in order to cool down the economy amid the worst inflation in 40 years.

 Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu AgencyGetty Images

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it is raising interest rates by a half-percentage point to get a handle on the worst inflation America has seen in 40 years.

It's the first time in 22 years that the central bank has hiked rates this much.

In March, it ramped up its benchmark borrowing rate for the first time since late 2018, increasing it by a quarter-percentage point.

Americans are struggling with rising costs everywhere from the grocery store to the gas pump. And with the Russia-Ukraine conflict still raging, price pressures on food and energy are unlikely to abate any time soon.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will address reporters at the first in-person press conference since before the pandemic at 2:30 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

