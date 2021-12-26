'Feast of the Holy Family' service 2021

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosted an annual event early Sunday.
It was their 'Feast of the Holy Family' service.
People of all faith traditions were invited to sing, worship, and pray together.
The service embodies the feast day of the holy family, as well as every family.
It is typically celebrated on the Sunday after Christmas. Unless, Christmas falls on a Sunday-- then it is recognized on December 30th.
It is a day devoted to a huge family feast!
