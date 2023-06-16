 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday, June 17 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

FDA recommends vaccine manufacturers make single-strain Covid-19 boosters that target Omicron spinoff XBB.1.5 for the fall

  • 0
FDA recommends vaccine manufacturers make single-strain Covid-19 boosters that target Omicron spinoff XBB.1.5 for the fall

FDA is recommending that Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers make single-strain booster shots for this fall that would target the currently circulating Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it has recommended that Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers make single-strain booster shots for this fall that would target the currently circulating Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

“Based on the totality of the evidence, FDA has advised manufacturers who will be updating their COVID-19 vaccines, that they should develop vaccines with a monovalent XBB 1.5 composition,” the agency said in a news release.

This single-strain – or, monovalent – vaccine would drop protection against the original strain of the virus that emerged in China in late 2019, a version that experts don’t expect to return and whose continued inclusion in vaccines may contribute to lower efficacy against newer strains.

Members of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously on Thursday that the new vaccine should protect against just one strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – a departure from the currently available bivalent vaccines.

The FDA advisory committee’s recommendation is in step with international guidance. The World Health Organization in May said that its advisory group recommended that updated vaccines target an XBB strain of the virus and leave out the original version.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA division that oversees vaccines, suggested at the committee meeting Thursday that the updated vaccines could be available around September, acknowledging that there is still some uncertainty around timelines. He noted that the FDA will need to work with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make a recommendation soon about whether eligible people should continue getting the currently available vaccines.

“FDA will continue to monitor the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” the agency said in its statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you