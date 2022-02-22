FDA inspectors found live and dead rodents, 'putrid odor' and droppings 'too numerous to count' at Family Dollar distribution facility, report says

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Youngs Creek, East Fork White River, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe
River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River.


.Elevated river  and creek levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch
and a half last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed
precipitation event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep
or redevelop mostly minor river flooding along area waterways.
Moderate flooding may be possible on the lower White and lower
Wabash, depending on how much precipitation comes with the next
system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
1230 PM EST /1130 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 15.4 feet Thursday,
March 3.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 23.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.3 feet
Saturday, March 05.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 04.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

FDA inspectors found live and dead rodents, 'putrid odor' and droppings 'too numerous to count' at Family Dollar distribution facility, report says

  • 0
FDA inspectors found live and dead rodents, 'putrid odor' and droppings 'too numerous to count' at Family Dollar distribution facility, report says

Family Dollar issued a recall of certain items that were sold after January 1, 2021, at hundreds of stores.

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/FILE

A US Food and Drug Administration inspection report gives graphic details about a significant rat infestation at a Family Dollar stores distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas.

On Friday, the FDA warned that various products bought within the past year from Family Dollar stores may be contaminated and unsafe to use.

Also Friday, Family Dollar issued a voluntary recall of certain items that were sold after January 1, 2021, at hundreds of stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, according to a news release. The company said it wasn't aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall.

The 22-page FDA inspection report, acquired by CNN on Tuesday, describes a dirty, rat-infested facility where merchandise including human and animal food was stored. The inspectors note that they observed "rodent evidence, including live rodents, dead rodents of various states of decay, rodent excreta pellets ... gnawings, nesting, and odors indicative of rodents throughout the entirety" of the facility.

The FDA report says Family Dollar has been aware of the rodent problem since at least January 2020. The general manager told inspectors that when there was a fire drill in October, "dozens of rats could be seen running around the facility due to the loud and sustained sound of the fire alarm," the report said. Because the stench from the rodents was so bad in one part of the facility, the company even stopped using a breakroom and an inventory control center, the report said.

Family Dollar spokesperson Kayleigh Campbell told CNN in an email that the company temporarily closed the affected stores. "in order to proficiently conduct the voluntary recall of certain FDA-regulated products. Our teams are working hard to reopen these stores as soon as possible.

"We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers. We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue," she added.

Emails acquired by the FDA that were mentioned in the report said some stores reported receiving goods from this distribution center that have been chewed and contained rodent pellets. In one case, a "live large rat" was in one of the boxes, and another store said a rat jumped out of a pallet of goods.

The facility also sent out drug products to stores that had been in the warehouse during fumigation, the inspection report says.

The FDA inspected the facility on more than one occasion in January and February. Its findings included:

  • Rodent droppings "too numerous to count ... on the floor of the north end of the shipping dock where product, including food, is stored" and in several areas throughout the facility
  • The ceiling tile and carpeting had to be removed in October 2021 from an office "due to the odor in the rooms" from the rodents. The report said that there was still a "putrid odor permeating the now cleared out room."
  • Several dead mice and rats, in addition to droppings too numerous to count
  • "Multiple (no less than 5) rats climbing up rack scaffolding and through a pallet containing potato chips" in an area that had a "strong odor of rodent excreta and urine"
  • Inspectors watched as "two mice exited from gnawed-open product bags."
  • Pallets with food that had "significant nesting material" under them
  • A "distinct odor indicating a dead/decaying animal" in the unused conveyer belt system
  • "Significant gnawings" in addition to "too numerous to count" rat droppings and a "strong odor of rodent urine" on a pallet of mixed nuts. "Multiple bags of products were gnawed open and product was spilling out of cases onto lower levels of the pallet."
  • Pet and human food that was improperly stored and had gnaw-holes and rat droppings
  • Rotting garbage that could be smelled from 5 feet away
  • Trash that "was piled up to 1.5 feet tall and extended up to 2 feet out from the facility's walls"
  • Bird droppings that covered an area of the floor 1.5 feet wide and 3 feet long
  • At least two dead birds

The FDA's examination of pest control records documented:

  • Up to 107 mice from 2020 through June 2021 and up to 31 roof rats in areas that included food storage.
  • The company's bait boxes and glue traps captured 2,300 rodents between March and September 2021 alone.
  • During January 7-12, 2022, 150 roof rats were captured.
  • After fumigation during January 16-20, 2022, about 1,097 rodent carcasses were removed from the facility.

