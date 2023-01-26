FDA indicates need to better regulate CBD products and plans to work with Congress on new rules

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds this afternoon... A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this afternoon. This will lead to gusty winds. Winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph will be expected this afternoon. Shortly after sunset...winds will begin to diminish. Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.