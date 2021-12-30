FDA expected to broaden Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster eligibility to youths ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, source says

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin ob Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
JANUARY 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday, January 07.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

FDA expected to broaden Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster eligibility to youths ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, source says

The FDA is expected to broaden the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster eligibility to youths ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, source say.

 Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to broaden eligibility for Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine boosters to youths ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, according to a person familiar with the agency's plan.

People as young as 16 are already eligible to receive boosters of the Pfizer vaccine six months after their two-dose series. Youths ages 12 to 15 have been eligible to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine since May; as of early July, about 4 million people in this age group had been fully vaccinated and would be eligible for a booster immediately.

When asked on Wednesday about boosters for adolescents and younger teens, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CNN that the FDA "is looking at that right now. Of course the CDC will swiftly follow as soon as we hear from them and I'm hoping to have that in ... the days to weeks ahead."

US health officials have been pushing for months for adults to get boosted, especially after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Studies have shown that the two-dose Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine does not provide sufficient protection against infection with Omicron, although it still appears to help protect against severe disease. A booster dose increased protection significantly, studies have shown.

The latest timeline for people ages 12 to 15 was first reported by The New York Times. The Times also reported that the booster schedule will shift from six months after the primary dose series to five months, and a booster shot is expected to be authorized for children ages 5 to 11 with immune deficiencies.

This is a breaking news story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Virginia Langmaid and Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.