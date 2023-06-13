FBI investigation underway in Paris, Illinois - here's what we know

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We are following developing news after we heard reports of an FBI presence in Edgar County, Illinois.
When News 10 crews arrived at a Paris home around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, they saw agents wearing FBI clothing going in and out of the house.
We contacted federal officials for more information. An agent confirmed the FBI's Springfield unit is at the address on "court-authorized activity." The agency isn't releasing any more information at this time.
People we talked to in Paris said the agents had been there for a few hours.
According to the county assessor's online property records, the home is owned by Jeremy and Jamie Larson. Jeremy Larson is the current superintendent for Paris 95 Schools.
We reached out to both Paris 95 and the regional superintendent. So far, we have not heard back from either.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.