FBI has seized website used by notorious ransomware gang

The FBI has seized a website that a notorious ransomware gang, which has extorted more than $100 million from victim organizations, has used to shame its victims, according to a posting on the website.

 Yuri Gripas/Reuters

The dark-web website of the so-called Hive ransomware group displayed a message Thursday that it had been taken over "as part of a coordinated law enforcement action" against the group by the FBI, Secret Service and numerous European government agencies.

Reported US victim organizations of Hive include a 314-bed hospital in Louisiana. The hospital said it thwarted a ransomware attack in October, but that the hackers still stole personal data on nearly 270,000 patients.

As of November, Hive ransomware had been used to extort about $100 million from over 1,300 companies worldwide -- many of them in health care -- the FBI and other federal agencies have warned.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

