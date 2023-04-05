FBI and Army members raided the wrong hotel room during a training exercise and detained a guest inside

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River at Montezuma, Terre Haute, and Mount Carmel.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in western
Indiana and eastern Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Riverton, and
Vincennes.

.Lowland, minor flooding continues along portions of the Wabash
River and the lowest portion of the White River.  This will continue
into late this weekend or early next week.  Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Rainfall from earlier today is expected to prolong flooding along
the Wabash River and lower White but still have stages below recent
crests.  Those with interests along these rivers should monitor
forecast updates.ry weather well into next week will allow waterways
to fall after cresting from today's precipitation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
17.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

FBI and Army members raided the wrong hotel room during a training exercise and detained a guest inside

FBI and Army members raided the wrong hotel room during a training exercise and detained a guest inside

Members of the FBI and the US Army Special Operations Command who were conducting a training exercise in downtown Boston raided the wrong hotel room and detained the person inside before realizing their mistake, the FBI said in a statement to CNN.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images/FILE

Members of the FBI and the US Army Special Operations Command who were conducting a training exercise in downtown Boston raided the wrong hotel room and detained the person inside before realizing their mistake, the FBI said in a statement to CNN.

The FBI said its Boston division was helping the military with a training exercise around 10 p.m. Tuesday "to simulate a situation their personnel might encounter in a deployed environment."

"Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player," the FBI said.

"First and foremost, we'd like to extend our deepest apologies to the individual who was affected by the training exercise," USASOC Lt. Col. Mike Burns told CNN.

The exercise was meant to "enhance soldiers' skills to operate in realistic and unfamiliar environments," Burns said, adding the incident is under review.

No one was injured, the FBI said.

The incident took place at the Revere Hotel Boston Common, according to the Boston Police Department. CNN has reached out to the hotel for comment.

A Boston police incident report said officers were called to the hotel around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, and were met by law enforcement agents conducting a training exercise.

Local news reports said the person who was in the hotel room and detained by federal law enforcement is a Delta Air Lines employee.

The Atlanta-based airline told CNN it is looking into the "alleged incident in Boston that may involve Delta people."

