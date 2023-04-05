FBI and Army members raided the wrong hotel room during a training exercise and detained a guest inside

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. Wabash River at Montezuma, Terre Haute, and Mount Carmel. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in western Indiana and eastern Illinois... Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Riverton, and Vincennes. .Lowland, minor flooding continues along portions of the Wabash River and the lowest portion of the White River. This will continue into late this weekend or early next week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land. Rainfall from earlier today is expected to prolong flooding along the Wabash River and lower White but still have stages below recent crests. Those with interests along these rivers should monitor forecast updates.ry weather well into next week will allow waterways to fall after cresting from today's precipitation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&