Father charged after being found in hot car in desert with 2 children

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Father charged after being found in hot car in desert with 2 children

Father charged after being found in hot car in desert with 2 children

The police report says the children “were naked and visibly suffering from heat-related illnesses,” with one child having a seizure.

 KVVU

(CNN) — A Nevada man is facing charges after he and his two young children were found suffering from the effects of scorching heat in a vehicle in the desert, according to an arrest report.

Brian Laugeson’s children – a boy and a girl – were going in and out of consciousness when they were found by Henderson Police Department officers Monday. The temperature was 105 degrees, the arrest report states.

Dangerously high temperatures that have proven deadly in multiple states are expected to remain for several more days, forecasters say.

Laugeson, who is separated from the children’s mother, had custody of them for the weekend, according to the police report. He was reported missing along with the children and officers tracked his location using his cell phone.

The police report says the children, ages 3 and 4, “were naked and visibly suffering from heat-related illnesses,” with one child having a seizure. Laugeson and the children were hospitalized. A court-ordered blood test indicated that Laugeson “had ingested illegal narcotics,” the arrest report states.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily harm.

Court records do not list an attorney for Laugeson. The Clark County court docket shows he is scheduled for a pretrial custody hearing Wednesday, but Henderson Hospital did not immediately return a request for information on whether he has been released from the hospital.

At the time the police report was filed, Laugeson was unconscious, and his children remain hospitalized. CNN asked St. Rose Dominican Hospital for information on the children’s conditions Tuesday, but did not receive an immediate response.

Henderson is about 15 miles from Las Vegas.

