Fatal fire in Washington, Ind. remains under investigation

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are still trying to figure out what started a fatal fire in Washington, Indiana.
The fire happened at an apartment building on Northeast Third Street in downtown Washington.
The fire shut down Northeast Third Street between Main and Van Trees Street for several hours.
Washington Fire Department told News 10 one person was killed.
No other injuries were reported.
The fire was reported around 8:00 Friday morning.
Smoke was coming out of the building when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters in Washington along with Vincennes City Fire Department was at the scene for about six hours.
The Indiana Fire Marshal was on scene investigating the fire.
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The name of the victim has not been released
We will update this story when more becomes available.