Fatal crash in Vigo County claims one life

  Updated
Fatal crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a crash on Clinton Road just North of Park Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff's office said an SUV was traveling north when suddenly the vehicle crashed into a southbound minivan.

As a result, deputies said one passenger in the SUV was killed.

The identity of the passenger has not been released at this time.

The crash is still under investigation, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.