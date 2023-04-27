Farrington Grove students, mentors take to the kickball field

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Farrington Grove Elementary teamed up with their mentors from the Hamilton Center Thursday for a final kickball game of the school year.
It's part of a mentorship program with the Hamilton Center. Students are referred to the program by their Vigo County School Corporation. The program provide guidance for more than 150 at-risk students.
The goal is to teach character, confidence, and critical decision-making skills students need to be successful in and out of school.
The program at Farrington Grove includes an after-school kickball league of about 40 mentees who play every Tuesday and Thursday.
Kids who turned in their assignments, made passing grades and displayed good behavior joined in the fun.