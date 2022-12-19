Farmersburg to get new community center

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was recently announced that two 100-year-old buildings in Farmersburg will soon be demolished. But for the community, it is more about what is taking their place.
The first building is 103 East Main St. and was deemed unsafe nearly five years ago. The building was previously a local bar but has sat vacant for almost seven years.
Sandi Wells, a Farmersburg resident, works with a daycare directly across the street from the old bar. She says that it is dangerous and needs to go.
"I worry about the people walking by," she said. "I worry about the kids getting off the bus...and it's time to remove it for safety reasons."
202 West Main St. has been vacant for nearly 10 years and was most recently used as a bank. This year alone there have been two fires started inside the three story building.
Jerry Baker, town hall president, spoke on how much work it is to keep up with the new building.
"The town has had t go in a board it up and clean up around it," he said. "It is a matter of time before someone gets hurt or somebody figures out how to get back in there and start a major fire."
Baker said demolition could be complete in early May of 2023. He later explained that a community center will be taking the place of the old bar at 103 East main St. This is something he says the community has always been missing.
"Right now the town does not have a location where a family could get together for a family reunion or for a wedding reception," he said. "We don't have a place where we could go for groups to do, like, a big Christmas party."
Wells, along with much of the community, is all in favor of a new community center in Farmersburg.
"I think it is a great idea," she said. "I think that we need it here in Farmersburg."