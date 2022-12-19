 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wind chills as low as -28. Blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where confidence
is highest for the three major hazards of snow, wind, and cold.
Areas to the south and east are likely to see the wind and cold,
but confidence on the snow remains low. A flash freeze is likely
Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees
in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Farmersburg to get new community center

  • Updated
  • 0
ERGHE.jpg

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was recently announced that two 100-year-old buildings in Farmersburg will soon be demolished. But for the community, it is more about what is taking their place.

The first building is 103 East Main St. and was deemed unsafe nearly five years ago. The building was previously a local bar but has sat vacant for almost seven years. 

Sandi Wells, a Farmersburg resident, works with a daycare directly across the street from the old bar. She says that it is dangerous and needs to go. 

"I worry about the people walking by," she said. "I worry about the kids getting off the bus...and it's time to remove it for safety reasons." 

202 West Main St. has been vacant for nearly 10 years and was most recently used as a bank. This year alone there have been two fires started inside the three story building. 

Jerry Baker, town hall president, spoke on how much work it is to keep up with the new building. 

"The town has had t go in a board it up and clean up around it," he said. "It is a matter of time before someone gets hurt or somebody figures out how to get back in there and start a major fire." 

Baker said demolition could be complete in early May of 2023. He later explained that a community center will be taking the place of the old bar at 103 East main St. This is something he says the community has always been missing. 

"Right now the town does not have a location where a family could get together for a family reunion or for a wedding reception," he said. "We don't have a place where we could go for groups to do, like, a big Christmas party." 

Wells, along with much of the community, is all in favor of a new community center in Farmersburg. 

"I think it is a great idea," she said. "I think that we need it here in Farmersburg." 

Recommended for you