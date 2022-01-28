Farmersburg man charged after allegedly driving drunk with three young children

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man faces several charges after police said he got behind the wheel drunk with three kids in his vehicle.
It happened Thursday afternoon just after 2:00 near County Road 900 North at County Road 200 East.
Indiana State Police says a trooper saw a man, they later identified as Donald Barron, from Farmersburg, and three children walking down the road.
The three kids were between six and 11 years old.
Barron was reportedly trying to flag down oncoming traffic.
The trooper stopped and said he put the three kids in his back seat to keep them warm while Barron sat in the patrol car's front seat.
Barron told the trooper he was walking home to Farmersburg with the children.
Barron told police his vehicle was stuck nearby.
While looking for Barron's vehicle, the trooper said they noticed signs of impairment.
He allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. A chemical test showed Barron allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .15%
Police called the Sullivan County Department of Child Services to take care of the three children.
Barron was charged with:
- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, Class 6 Felony
- Neglect of Dependent, Class 6 Felony
- Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (prior conviction), Class 6 Felony
- Driving While Suspended (Prior), Class A Misdemeanor