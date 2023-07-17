Farmersburg hopes to use state money to fix flooding issues

FARMERSBURG IND. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley town is hoping state money will help fix its flooding problem.
Farmersburg has applied for a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, or OCRA.
That grant would be for $600,000.
The town plans to use that money to fix areas in the community that frequently go through flooding. Areas with drainage issues, and those needing infrastructure upgrades will get the help.
Town leaders say it's a big undertaking, but they're hopeful the money will make a difference.
"So you don't collect a whole lot of money in a month, and 4,000 dollars doesn't do a lot of work when you look at the cost of labor, or of culverts, or of gravel," Farmersburg Town Council president, Jerry Baker said.
The town has received 100,000 in ARPA funding. It'll use another $95,000 from a stormwater fund.
Farmersburg town leaders hope to find out if they received the OCRA grant after August 30th.