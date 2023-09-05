 Skip to main content
Farmers see a more problematic outlook for the ag economy

  • Updated
\WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Farmers are having a more problematic view of conditions impacting the agricultural economy.

The latest farmer sentiment rate dipped for August. It's a measure from the Purdue University CME Group ag economy barometer.

Ag producers have a weaker perception of current conditions on their farms -- and the industry as a whole.

Those involved with the survey say there are concerns about rising interest rates and high costs. Meanwhile, producers say they remain cautiously optimistic about farmland values.

