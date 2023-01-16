Farmers now have the right to repair their own equipment - Memorandum understanding between John Deere & American Farm Bureau Federation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A longstanding issue has been resolved between John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation.
The "AFBF" signed a right-to-repair memorandum of understanding with John Deere.
This agreement allows farmers to repair their own equipment or take it to a local independent shop.
Farmers say his new agreement will save them time and money.
Before the agreement, farmers using John Deere equipment had to go directly to the nearest John Deere dealership for repairs.
Now, farmers can choose where to go or repair it themselves.
Brad Burbrink is a local farmer in Terre Haute. He says getting tools from the nearest "John Deere" shop is not a short drive.
"An hour or more in any direction for us to get to a John Deere dealership. So with that being said, it's really important for us in their area. We don't have the convenience of having a dealership 10-15 minutes away," said Burbrink.
Burbrink says this new agreement will be very helpful. It allows farmers to purchase diagnostic tools and get repair codes from John Deere.
"I was excited! To just give farmers the opportunity to have the software on our own computers to these. The equipment nowadays is so electronically advanced, a lot of the time you can't fix certain things without having the software to tell ya," said Burbrink.
Even though farmers have more options for repairs, Burbrink says John Deere will remain an important resource.
"We're still gonna need each other. It's not the fact that farmers do not want the dealership and vis versa. It's a commitment for all of us, it's a cycle, and so we all have to be together to continue on in the future," said Burbrink.
The Indiana Farm Bureau says many other farmers are optimistic about this new agreement.
The AFBF hopes this new agreement will be a good example for other manufacturers.